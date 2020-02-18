TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Two women hurt in Seaford home invasion, Nassau police say

Nassau County police investigating a burglary on Hampton

Nassau County police investigating a burglary on Hampton Avenue in Seaford on Monday. Credit: Jim Staubitser

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Two women suffered lacerations to their faces and heads when two male attackers came into a Seaford home and threatened them with guns before fleeing Monday afternoon, Nassau police said. 

The assault occurred around 4 p.m. on Hampton Avenue, police said.

The victims, aged 30 and 31, were treated at a local hospital, police said.

The suspects were described as both being around 6 feet tall. They wore dark jackets with dark sweatpants and ski masks on their faces, police said.

Anyone who can help detectives should call call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

