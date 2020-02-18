Two women suffered lacerations to their faces and heads when two male attackers came into a Seaford home and threatened them with guns before fleeing Monday afternoon, Nassau police said.

The assault occurred around 4 p.m. on Hampton Avenue, police said.

The victims, aged 30 and 31, were treated at a local hospital, police said.

The suspects were described as both being around 6 feet tall. They wore dark jackets with dark sweatpants and ski masks on their faces, police said.

Anyone who can help detectives should call call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.