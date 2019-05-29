A Seaford home school tutor was sentenced Wednesday to a decade in prison after he tried to arrange a sexual rendezvous on Valentine's Day 2018 with a 13-year-old girl who later turned out to be an undercover NYPD officer, prosecutors said.

Jeffrey Weber, 59, who pleaded guilty in December to attempted child enticement, also was sentenced in Manhattan federal court to 5 years of supervised release. U.S. Circuit Judge Richard Sullivan required Weber to register as a sex offender after his release from prison.

“Jeffrey Weber, who by profession had regular contact with children, pleaded guilty to attempting to engage in sex with a 13-year-old girl," said Geoffrey Berman, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York. "He has now been sentenced to a lengthy term in prison, where he will not be able to prey on children.”

Weber's attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In January 2018, Weber responded to a Craigslist listing advertising a "younger girl looking for an older guy," prosecutors said. The ad was posted by an agent from the NYPD’s Computer Crime Squad, part of the department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Weber and the fictitious underage "teen" named Rebecca would trade emails and text messages over the next two weeks, where he would describe in graphic language the sexual acts he wanted to perform even as he acknowledged her young age, prosecutors said.

The pair made plans to meet on Feb. 14, 2018, at a Manhattan diner and then go back to her apartment for sex, authorities said. Weber was detained by federal authorities at the diner. He had condoms, tissues, towels and candles in his possession, police said.