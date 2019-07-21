TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Homeless man burglarized stores in East Meadow, Hempstead

Thomas Briel, 45, was charged with multiple burglary

Thomas Briel, 45, was charged with multiple burglary counts, Nassau police said Sunday. Photo Credit: NCPD

By Deon J. Hampton deon.hampton@newsday.com @deonjhampton
A homeless man was arrested and charged with multiple burglary counts early Sunday after breaking into a smoke shop in East Meadow, Nassau County police said.

At 12:10 a.m., Thomas Briel, 45, threw a brick through the glass doors of the Twisted Smoke Shop at 347 Merrick Ave. and stole multiple boxes of cigarettes before fleeing, police said.

Officers reviewed surveillance cameras and were able to get a description of Briel and found him in Hempstead a short time later, police said.

After further investigation, police determined that earlier this month Briel broke into five Family Dollar Store locations and the Main Street Mini Mart in Hempstead, police said.

Deon J. Hampton joined Newsday in June 2012. He covers Brookhaven Town.

