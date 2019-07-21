A homeless man was arrested and charged with multiple burglary counts early Sunday after breaking into a smoke shop in East Meadow, Nassau County police said.

At 12:10 a.m., Thomas Briel, 45, threw a brick through the glass doors of the Twisted Smoke Shop at 347 Merrick Ave. and stole multiple boxes of cigarettes before fleeing, police said.

Officers reviewed surveillance cameras and were able to get a description of Briel and found him in Hempstead a short time later, police said.

After further investigation, police determined that earlier this month Briel broke into five Family Dollar Store locations and the Main Street Mini Mart in Hempstead, police said.