A homeless man assaulted two Hempstead Village police officers early Tuesday as they took him into custody for stealing items from a parked vehicle, authorities said.

Corey Anthony, 50, removed items from a Nissan that had its rear passenger window smashed while parked on North Franklin Avenue in Hempstead, Nassau police said in a statement. A patrol supervisor with the Hempstead Village police saw Anthony take the items and approached him but he fled on foot, officials said.

Hempstead Village police followed him along with additional responding officers, officials said.

Officers eventually apprehended Anthony near Bedell and Terrace avenues, police said. Anthony then “began flailing his arms while kicking and punching the officers before eventually being placed into custody,” Nassau police said.

Two Hempstead Village police officers were hospitalized, one with a broken right wrist, another for swelling and bruising to his left arm, authorities said.

Anthony was arrested shortly before 6 a.m., cops said.

He faces charges of second-degree assault and petit larceny, police said. A spokeswoman with the Nassau County District Attorney's Office said Anthony is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead.