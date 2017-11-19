TODAY'S PAPER
Police: Pair caught burglarizing Speedway gas station

Jonathan Vacanti, 25, left, and Wesley C. Jones,

Jonathan Vacanti, 25, left, and Wesley C. Jones, 59, were arrested in the burglary of a gas station in Riverhead on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, police said. Photo Credit: Riverhead Police Department

By Lisa Irizarry  lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
Two homeless men have been charged with burglary after they were caught early Sunday stealing cigarettes and food from a Speedway gas station in Riverhead, police said.

The suspects were identified by Riverhead police as Jonathan Vacanti, 25, and Wesley C. Jones, 59.

Both were charged with third degree burglary and possession of burglar’s tools. In addition Wesley was charged with unlawful possession of a radio device.

Police said the suspects were arrested after a call was received shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday from the Speedway Alarm Company about an activated alarm at the gas station on Old Country Road.

When a marked police unit arrived, the rear door of the gas station was found to have been pried open and one of the suspects was seen leaving the building while the other was found inside, police said.

Police said the two were placed under arrest and the cigarettes and food they had allegedly taken was seized.

