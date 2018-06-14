Cops: 2 men charged in Hicksville burglary

Two homeless men were arrested and charged with burglary after a neighbor spotted them in the yard of a Hicksville home in May, Nassau police said.

On May 11, after police saw that a side window of the Rim Lane home was broken, they went into the backyard, where they found one of the defendants, Robert Hurley, 33, caught on a fence, Nassau police said in a statement on Thursday.

The other suspect, Gerasimos Efthimiou, 26, fled on foot; he was arrested at an East Meadow Starbucks on Wednesday, police said.

A bottle of oxycodone pills, which police said was stolen from the home, was recovered.

Both men were charged with a felony burglary, the police said.

Hurley was arraigned on May 12; Efthimiou was arraigned Thursday, police said.