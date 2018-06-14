TODAY'S PAPER
83° Good Evening
83° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Cops: 2 men charged in Hicksville burglary

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Two homeless men were arrested and charged with burglary after a neighbor spotted them in the yard of a Hicksville home in May, Nassau police said.

On May 11, after police saw that a side window of the Rim Lane home was broken, they went into the backyard, where they found one of the defendants, Robert Hurley, 33, caught on a fence, Nassau police said in a statement on Thursday.

The other suspect, Gerasimos Efthimiou, 26, fled on foot; he was arrested at an East Meadow Starbucks on Wednesday, police said.

A bottle of oxycodone pills, which police said was stolen from the home, was recovered.

Both men were charged with a felony burglary, the police said.

Hurley was arraigned on May 12; Efthimiou was arraigned Thursday, police said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Latest Long Island News

President Donald Trump signs an executive order in State AG suit: Trump foundation funds used illegally
The top 10 students of the William Floyd For the first time, LI school’s top 10 grads are all girls
Bayport-Blue Point library officials say they are optimistic Library: ‘Ready to roll’ on convent purchase
The 119-year-old Garden City Golf Club, seen here Male-only LI golf club stands by ‘tradition’
A Suffolk Police helicopter at the scene of Serious crash closes LIE lanes in Melville
This Jamesport home, seen Thursday, is for sale. LI home prices up; Suffolk rises more than 10%