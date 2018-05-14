A homeless man was arrested Monday in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man outside a Hempstead residence, Nassau police said.

Roy Christmas, 36, who uses the alias Skey, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday on a charge of second-degree murder, police said.

Police had released Christmas’ name and photo earlier this month in asking for the public’s help finding him after he stabbed William Pinckney several times at 4:20 a.m. May 1, authorities said.

Pinckney, 57, of Freeport, was taken from Warner Avenue to Nassau University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not release other details Monday night.