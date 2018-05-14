TODAY'S PAPER
56° Good Afternoon
56° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Homeless man charged in fatal stabbing of Freeport man

Roy Christmas, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday

Roy Christmas, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of William Pinckney, Nassau police said. Photo Credit: NCPD

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
Print

A homeless man was arrested Monday in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man outside a Hempstead residence, Nassau police said.

Roy Christmas, 36, who uses the alias Skey, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday on a charge of second-degree murder, police said.

Police had released Christmas’ name and photo earlier this month in asking for the public’s help finding him after he stabbed William Pinckney several times at 4:20 a.m. May 1, authorities said.

Pinckney, 57, of Freeport, was taken from Warner Avenue to Nassau University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not release other details Monday night.

Latest Long Island News

The Coast Guard is responding to a report Coast Guard probes vessel crash off East End
NuHealth, the corporation that runs Nassau University Medical NuHealth late on $63M in health care premiums
Retired Correction Officer Ronald Lanier announced filing of Papers: Village, police to pay man who alleged profiling
President Donald Trump leaves from the White House 1600: In Trump White House, apologies will make you sorry
Joseph Mondello leaves as Nassau County Republican chairman Mondello to step down as GOP chief May 24
Assemb. Amy Paulin (D-Scarsdale) has authored a bill Bill requires transparency statements to customers