TODAY'S PAPER
65° Good Afternoon
65° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

LI man arrested in March shooting death outside bar, police say

Hector Gonzalez, 27, of Huntington Station was charged

Hector Gonzalez, 27, of Huntington Station was charged in the March 31 death of Herminio Torres, 25, of Elizabeth, New Jersey at 105 Grados, a lounge-restaurant on Sunrise Highway in Lindenhurst, police said. Photo Credit: SCPD

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
Print

A Huntington Station man was arrested Tuesday for fatally shooting a New Jersey resident during a Lindenhurst bar fight that also left four others injured, Suffolk police said.

Hector Gonzalez, 27, is expected to be arraigned Wednesday on one count of second-degree murder in the March 31 death of Herminio Torres, 25, at 105 Grados, a lounge-restaurant on Sunrise Highway, police said.

Police said Gonzalez and Torres knew each other but did not say how.

Investigators Tuesday did not release a motive for the fight but police have said the brawl spilled outside the bar about 3:20 a.m. A neighbor had told Newsday that he heard an argument, then gunshots.

Gonzalez was not hurt in the fight and was arrested in Huntington Station, police said.

Torres, of Elizabeth, New Jersey, was pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip.

A 26-year-old man, who also was shot, took himself to the hospital and was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. Three other men, ages 23, 28 and 35, were stabbed during the fight and taken to hospitals for treatment, officials said.

Detectives did not immediately release other details of the arrest and case.

Following the shooting, investigators cordoned off the entire block with police tape and videotaped the crime scene, part of their evidence gathering. A white sweatshirt in the middle of the street was surrounded by four orange traffic cones.

Latest Long Island News

Ken, a trio, auditions for the MTA's Music 70 finalists compete for coveted subway slots
Acting Attorney General Barbara Underwood was among several Interviews in Albany for interim AG job
Lindenhurst school board candidate Gabrielle Anzalone, 18, as Teen disciplined for walkout loses school board race
Marguerite G. Rhodes School on Tuesday in Hempstead. Incumbents voted out in Hempstead schools
Voters at Ann MacArthur Primary School in the School budgets pass across LI, but 2 districts suffer loss
Long Beach City Council, seen on May 1, City to seek state help, oversight for finances