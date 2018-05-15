A Huntington Station man was arrested Tuesday for fatally shooting a New Jersey resident during a Lindenhurst bar fight that also left four others injured, Suffolk police said.

Hector Gonzalez, 27, is expected to be arraigned Wednesday on one count of second-degree murder in the March 31 death of Herminio Torres, 25, at 105 Grados, a lounge-restaurant on Sunrise Highway, police said.

Police said Gonzalez and Torres knew each other but did not say how.

Investigators Tuesday did not release a motive for the fight but police have said the brawl spilled outside the bar about 3:20 a.m. A neighbor had told Newsday that he heard an argument, then gunshots.

Gonzalez was not hurt in the fight and was arrested in Huntington Station, police said.

Torres, of Elizabeth, New Jersey, was pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip.

A 26-year-old man, who also was shot, took himself to the hospital and was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. Three other men, ages 23, 28 and 35, were stabbed during the fight and taken to hospitals for treatment, officials said.

Detectives did not immediately release other details of the arrest and case.

Following the shooting, investigators cordoned off the entire block with police tape and videotaped the crime scene, part of their evidence gathering. A white sweatshirt in the middle of the street was surrounded by four orange traffic cones.