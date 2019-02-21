TODAY'S PAPER
Detectives investigating homicide in Bellmore, police say

Police said at about 10:30 p.m. that detectives were looking into the death at a location in Bellmore but declined to release more details.

Detectives are investigating a homicide on Thomas Place

Detectives are investigating a homicide on Thomas Place in Bellmore, according to police. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Zachary R. Dowdy zachary.dowdy@newsday.com
Nassau County homicide detectives were at a Thomas Place address in Bellmore late Thursday to investigate a homicide, officials said.

