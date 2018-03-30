TODAY'S PAPER
Police ID man found fatally stabbed on Hempstead street

Police said Friday that Ravino Bailey, left, was

Police said Friday that Ravino Bailey, left, was found fatally stabbed on a Hempstead street March 24 after a 911 call reporting a crash, right. Photo Credit: NCPD; Jim Staubitser

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A 23-year-old man found fatally stabbed last weekend had been wounded elsewhere and then was involved in a single-vehicle crash on the Hempstead street where police discovered him after a 911 call, officials said.

Nassau County police on Friday asked the public’s help in identifying and locating anyone responsible for the death of the victim, Ravino Bailey.

Police said officers responded to 911 call reporting the accident at 1:50 a.m. on March 24. Arriving at the corner of Boylston and Chamberlain streets, police found Bailey with a knife wound to the chest. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:21 a.m., police said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Police asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All calls will remain confidential and callers are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest in the case.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

