A 23-year-old man found fatally stabbed last weekend had been wounded elsewhere and then was involved in a single-vehicle crash on the Hempstead street where police discovered him after a 911 call, officials said.

Nassau County police on Friday asked the public’s help in identifying and locating anyone responsible for the death of the victim, Ravino Bailey.

Police said officers responded to 911 call reporting the accident at 1:50 a.m. on March 24. Arriving at the corner of Boylston and Chamberlain streets, police found Bailey with a knife wound to the chest. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:21 a.m., police said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Police asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All calls will remain confidential and callers are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest in the case.