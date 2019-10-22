TODAY'S PAPER
Shirley man, 25, found shot to death in East Patchogue, cops say

Police were first alerted to the area near 555 Taylor Ave. in East Patchogue after a 911 caller reported a "possible gunshot victim outside the residence," officials said. Photo Credit: Stringer News

A 25-year-old Shirley man was killed in a shooting in East Patchogue, Suffolk County police said Monday night.

The deceased man was identified as Tyrell D. Smith. Homicide detectives are investigating, officials said.

Smith was pronounced dead by a physician where his body was discovered about 5:10 p.m. Monday near 555 Taylor Ave. in East Patchogue, police said.

Police were first alerted to the area after a 911 caller reported a “possible gunshot victim outside the residence,” officials said. The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives urge anyone with information to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392, or they can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 800-220-TIPS.

