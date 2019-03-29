An unidentified man was fatally stabbed late Thursday in Hempstead just hours after authorities announced a new anti-crime program in the village.

The man was involved in an “altercation” shortly before midnight in Brierley Park, where he was stabbed in the upper torso, said Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick, commanding officer of the Nassau County Police Department’s homicide squad. The man walked to the parking lot of a nearby laundry on Clinton Street and collapsed.

The laundry's employees found him and called 911 at 12:07 a.m. Friday, police said. A Nassau County police ambulance took the victim to a hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:07 a.m., police said.

On Thursday, County Executive Laura Curran, as well as county and village police, announced the results of an ongoing anti-crime initiative in the village that began after three daylight slayings there. The program has produced 100 arrests, including 12 for felonies, since it began two weeks ago, police said.

Fitzpatrick said he couldn’t comment on a possible link between the latest homicide and the new program.

“I don’t know who this man was or who would have a motive to hurt him or had an ax to grind with him,” he said. “So to say it’s anything related to that initiative, it’s too early to say that.”

Chris Giardino, president of the Hempstead force’s Police Benevolent Association, said the department is operating with at least 11 fewer officers — not including ones who are out on injury or administrative leave — than its budgeted allotment of 130. He said he believes the recent uptick in violence is indicative of the manpower shortage.

"It's frustrating," he said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

While Giardino said he appreciates the additional officers and resources that are included in the anti-crime initiative, "it shouldn't have come to that."

In the latest homicide case, Fitzpatrick said it was too soon to say if the man’s death could be gang-related.

“It’s too early on to say what this is or is not related to,” Fitzpatrick said. “I don’t believe it’s related to anything else that’s happened recently in Hempstead. I think this is an isolated incident.”

Police have gathered video footage and evidence in Thursday’s homicide, though the lieutenant would not say if the weapon had been recovered.

The man is believed to be in his late 20s or early 30s and authorities are working to see if residents and merchants in the area knew him.

“We don’t know what his name is or his identity,” Fitzpatrick said.

Detectives request that anyone with information regarding the stabbing contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

With Craig Schneider