Police are investigating the stabbing death of an unidentified man found lying in a parking lot early Friday in Hempstead, officials said.

Police responded to a 12:07 a.m. call and found the man in the parking lot of a laundromat on Clinton Street. A Nassau County Police ambulance took the victim to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased at 1:07 a.m., police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

The death comes two weeks after Nassau police launched an anticrime program following three daylight slayings in Hempstead village. The program has already produced 100 arrests, including 12 for felonies, police said.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran called the crackdown a comprehensive strategy based on appropriately deploying resources, making street arrests, developing investigative leads, identifying locations of concern and mapping hot spots.

Detectives request that anyone with information regarding the stabbing contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.