TODAY'S PAPER
49° Good Morning
SEARCH
49° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Police investigating fatal stabbing in Hempstead

Police respond to a report of a person

Police respond to a report of a person stabbed in a Clinton Street parking lot on Friday in Hempstead.  Photo Credit: Jim Staubitser

By Craig Schneider craig.schneider@newsday.com @Scraigo
Print

Police are investigating the stabbing death of an unidentified man found lying in a parking lot early Friday in Hempstead, officials said.

Police responded to a 12:07 a.m. call and found the man in the parking lot of a laundromat on Clinton Street. A Nassau County Police ambulance took the victim to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased at 1:07 a.m., police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

The death comes two weeks after Nassau police launched an anticrime program following three daylight slayings in Hempstead village. The program has already produced 100 arrests, including 12 for felonies, police said.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran called the crackdown a comprehensive strategy based on appropriately deploying resources, making street arrests, developing investigative leads, identifying locations of concern and mapping hot spots.

Detectives request that anyone with information regarding the stabbing contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

Mugshot,

Craig Schneider is a Long Island native and Stony Brook University alumnus. He joined Newsday as a general assignment reporter in January 2018 after 20 years at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

President Donald Trump on Wednesday in the Oval Janison: The very latest in Trump-care noise
Friday kicks off with temperatures in the mid-40s Forecast: Next few days to have spring feel
A scene from "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom." 'Jurassic World Live' tickets on sale next week
Kamarion King, 24, faces arson charges, police say. Cops: Tenant set fire to landlord's security camera
In Albany, members of the New York State Source on congestion pricing: LIRR to get 10% of funds
Police have released a surveillance image of a Cops: Masked gunman robbed Suffolk pharmacy