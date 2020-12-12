TODAY'S PAPER
53° Good Evening
SEARCH
53° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Man shot elderly woman, then himself in West Hempstead, Nassau police say

Nassau County police at the scene of an

Nassau County police at the scene of an apparent homicide-suicide that occurred Friday afternoon in West Hempstead. Credit: Neil Miller

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Print

Nassau County police are investigating an apparent homicide-suicide that occurred Friday afternoon in West Hempstead.

Homicide detectives believe a 31-year-old man shot and killed a 91-year-old woman at a home on Myrna Drive, before he shot himself, police said.

Police were called to the home at 1:40 p.m. for a report of a disturbance when officers heard two gunshots inside, police said.

Authorities did not identify the victims or provide additional details.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to report anonymous tips to Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

Latest Long Island News

From left: Legislator-elect Nicholas Caracappa, and Suffolk Legislators Suffolk lawmakers stay in office, despite criminal charges
Dr. Sharon Nachman, chief of pediatric infectious diseases Vaccine coming, but it won't be for those under age 16
Voters cast their vote at Mattituck-Cutchogue Jr. Sr. How Long Island voted: Inside the 2020 numbers
Free COVID-19 testing provided by Northwell Health, Suffolk Officials: COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations up in NY
Emergency personnel respond to the scene where pedestrians Driver arrested after car plows into Manhattan protesters
Ballots are sorted at the Nassau County Board Brown: On Long Island, purple reigns
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search