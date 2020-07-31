A horse at Belmont Park died Thursday after being let out from a barn stall by a former employee of the racetrack and falling onto the street, according to the Nassau County Police Department, which arrested and charged the man with burglary and reckless endangerment of property.

The former employee, Ramzan Antooa, 38, of Elmont, had been seen by racetrack security personnel at about 7:45 p.m. “deliberately releasing a two year old female horse from a barn stall,” according to a news release from Police Officer Tara Ortiz, a department spokeswoman.

“The horse fell once on the street pavement, causing her to suffer fatal injuries,” according to the release, which said Antooa was arrested while “still at the scene,” 2150 Hempstead Tpke. in Elmont.

Antooa was arraigned Friday at First District Court, where he was freed without bail, according to online court records, which said the case was before Judge Martin J. Massell and is due back in court Sept. 21.

The burglary charge is a felony and the endangerment a misdemeanor, the records say.

A phone number for Antooa couldn’t be located, and the practice of the Legal Aid Society Of Nassau County, which the records say represented him at arraignment, is not to comment to the press about individual cases.

The phone line for Belmont Park, which opened in 1905 and hosts the Belmont Stakes, rang unanswered Friday night.