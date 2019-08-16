A federal judge ordered a former racehorse trainer from Elmont charged with the sexual exploitation of a child be held without bail Friday, partly because of the defendant's previous claims of ties to Saudi Arabia's royal family.

U.S. Magistrate Kathleen Tomlinson in federal court in Central Islip noted that Daniel Mullan, 80, told federal pretrial officers in documents filed with the court that he had lived in Saudi Arabia, working for the late King Abdullah and another member of the royal family, and accompanying them on travels. Tomlinson indicated that his knowledge of the kingdom might enable him to want to flee there.

Abdullah was King of Saudi Arabia from 2005 to 2015, and was well known for breeding Arabian horses.

No Saudis have been accused in involvement in crimes Mullan has been charged with. A spokesman for the Saudi embassy in Washington could not be reached for comment

Mullan was an assistant trainer of the great horse Secretariat and was foreman of the Triple Crown champion’s Meadow Stable at Belmont in the 1970s, according to reports in Irish newspapers, and an affidavit he filed in Irish courts, sources said. Mullan has previously served prison time in Irish prisons on unrelated charges of sexual assault and child pornography.

Eastern District prosecutors charged Mullan with sexual exploitation of a child, transportation of a minor with intent to engage in sexual activity, and two counts of possession of child pornography, according to court papers.

Mullan, who entered the courtroom in a wheelchair, pleaded not guilty during a brief hearing. He answered the judges questions about the proceedings after consulting with his court-appointed attorney Nancy Bartling of Mineola.

“The defendant’s possession of child pornography created over decades … was so large that the defendant not only stored it in his Nassau County residence, but also in a storage unit which he had rented at a facility in Melville, New York," Eastern District Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Maffei said previously in court papers.

Maffei added that “The defendant has personally engaged in the sexual exploitation of numerous minors and raped several minor boys on video.”

If convicted he faces up to 20 years in prison, with a mandatory minimum of 10 years.