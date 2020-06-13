Seven people shot at Wyandanch house party; 1 person killed, Suffolk police say
Seven people were shot — one lethally — at a Wyandanch house party early Saturday morning, police said, adding they believe the violence was gang-related.
An eighth person was stabbed, the Suffolk police statement said.
The identity of the individual who was killed has not been released. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said.
The police said they were alerted to the shooting on Grand Boulevard by a 911 call at about 1:30 a.m.
No further details were immediately available.
