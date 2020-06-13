TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Seven people shot at Wyandanch house party; 1 person killed, Suffolk police say

Suffolk police and EMS units were called to

Suffolk police and EMS units were called to the intersection of Grand Boulevard and Lake Avenue in Wyandanch early Saturday morning for reports of a shooting at a house party. Credit: Stringer News Service

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Seven people were shot — one lethally — at a Wyandanch house party early Saturday morning, police said, adding they believe the violence was gang-related.

An eighth person was stabbed, the Suffolk police statement said.

The identity of the individual who was killed has not been released. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said.

The police said they were alerted to the shooting on Grand Boulevard by a 911 call at about 1:30 a.m. 

No further details were immediately available.

