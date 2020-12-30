A Stony Brook man was arrested after Suffolk police said he shot a housemate with a crossbow Tuesday night.

Xiaonan Sun, 36, was charged with second-degree assault and held overnight at the Sixth Precinct, police said.

Police said Sun's housemate, James Nicosia, was talking to the landlord — Sun's mother — when Sun shot Nicosia with a crossbow at about 6:55 p.m.

Nicosia, 41, was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital in serious but stable condition, police said.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown and the incident is under investigation, police said. The incident occurred at Sun and Nicosia's home on Hallock Road.

Sun is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip Wednesday. It was not immediately clear if he was represented by counsel.