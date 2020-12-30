TODAY'S PAPER
25° Good Morning
SEARCH
25° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Stony Brook man shot housemate with crossbow, Suffolk police say

By Joie Tyrrell joie.tyrrell@newsday.com @JoieTyrrell
Print

A Stony Brook man was arrested after Suffolk police said he shot a housemate with a crossbow Tuesday night.

Xiaonan Sun, 36, was charged with second-degree assault and held overnight at the Sixth Precinct, police said.

Police said Sun's housemate, James Nicosia, was talking to the landlord — Sun's mother — when Sun shot Nicosia with a crossbow at about 6:55 p.m.

Nicosia, 41, was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital in serious but stable condition, police said.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown and the incident is under investigation, police said. The incident occurred at Sun and Nicosia's home on Hallock Road.

Sun is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip Wednesday. It was not immediately clear if he was represented by counsel.

Headshot of Newsday employee Joie Tyrell on June

Joie Tyrrell is a Long Island native and covers education for Newsday, where she has worked for nearly 20 years.

Latest Long Island News

First responders at Nicolls Road at the intersection Police: Man, 60, fatally struck while crossing street
A rendering of a New signs of life for proposed Main Street project
William William LaSalla, coach and former Newsday transportation chief, dies
People wait at the Rosa Parks Hempstead Transit NYS reduces COVID-19 quarantine requirement to ten days
A member of FDNY's Emergency Medical Services team Coronavirus vaccines for NYPD cops delayed but city firefighters start inoculations
New York Secretary of State Rossana Rosado attends NY agency issues tips to avoid vaccine scammers
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search