Suffolk County police are asking the public for help in locating a man wanted for questioning in connection with the killing of a Deer Park man last month.

Hugh James, 65, was found shot to death in a commercial Town Car that crashed on Lake Drive in Wyandanch at about 6:45 p.m. on July 3.

Police have released surveillance footage of a man they are trying to identify in connection with James's death. Police said only that detectives want to speak with him "regarding information pertaining to the investigation."

Anyone with information can contact Homicide Squad detectives at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. Police said tipsters also can text "SCPD" and a message to CRIMES (274637) or can send tips via email to www.tipsubmit.com.

All calls, texts and emails will remain confidential and tipsters are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest in the case.