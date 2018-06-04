The human remains dug up in Roosevelt are those of a teenager who went missing in 2016 and was described last week by Nassau police as an MS-13 victim.

Josue Amaya Leonor, 19, of Roosevelt, was identified as the homicide victim unearthed by police in a wooded area of Roosevelt Preserve, Nassau police said Monday. At the crime scene Wednesday, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder had blamed MS-13 for the killing.

Leonor had been friends with two other Freeport High School students, Angel Soler, 16, and Kerin Pineda, 20, whose bodies were found in October after both were allegedly killed by MS-13 members.

Leonor’s remains, which a law enforcement source described last week as bone fragments, were found after a third man was charged in Soler’s death. Police had said the Soler investigation led them to the remains.

Police did not release other details of Leonor’s death, but detectives asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.