A Sound Beach man used heroin, crack and other drugs to force nearly two dozen women to participate in a prostitution ring he operated out of the basement of his parents’ home, Suffolk County prosecutors said Thursday.

Raymond Rodio III, 47, was charged with sex trafficking and promoting prostitution in a 14-count indictment unsealed Thursday in Suffolk County Court in Central Islip. Rodio pleaded not guilty during an arraignment and State Supreme Court Judge Fernando Camacho ordered him held on $1 million bail or $2 million bond.

Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini said Rodio operated a prostitution from December 2014 until February. Sini said Rodio met the women, residents of Suffolk County in their 20s, through social media.

Rodio provided the women with crack cocaine and heroin when he initially met them, then threatened to withhold the drugs once they became addicted, Sini said.

“It is a common tactic used by traffickers,” Sini said. “Use their illness to keep them under control.”

Sini said Rodio would lock the women in the basement of the home, which does not have a shower or a toilet, for long periods of time. The women were forced to use a bucket when they needed to use a bathroom.

“This is a dangerous and depraved individual,” Sini said.

Rodio took all of the money the women earned or a significant cut, which he used to fund his own crack habit, Sini said.