Federal agents and investigators from the NYPD and Suffolk County Police rounded up nine suspects Wednesday morning in a wide-ranging investigation of a human trafficking ring based on Long Island, officials said.

Eleven suspects, including two already in custody, were named in a Manhattan federal court indictment unsealed Wednesday afternoon with sex-trafficking charges that involved at least 10 female victims coerced to participate by threats, punching, choking and withholding of drugs.

A law enforcement source familiar with the operations said all the defendants – including men and women – were from Suffolk County, and three were reputed Crips and Bloods gang members.

They sent women from Suffolk ranging in age from 20 to 33 for prostitution activity in the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens and out of state, the source said, and two of the victims died of drug overdoses.

The indictment said the traffickers marketed the women’s services on the internet, held them at houses, and transported them to locations in New York as well as Connecticut to engage in sex acts.

The indictment named as defendants Lorenzo Randall, Justin Rivera, Dwayne Anthony Conley, Ricarda Diamond, Brian Smith, Carl Andrews, Geraldine Faustin, Franklyn Francisco, Anthony Darby, Kari Parker and Magen Moreau.

Court appearances in Manhattan federal court are scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

With John Riley