Police have released surveillance footage of two male suspects they say used a BB gun to shoot and damage a glass door and a light at the Huntington Jewish Center late last month — and are asking the public's help in identifying the pair.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 22 at the center, located on Park Avenue in Huntington.

Suffolk County police Second Squad detectives released the surveillance footage and are asking anyone with information about the two suspects or the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Suffolk police also were looking for information aboout a man who they say stole cash from a Huntington temple on Thanksgiving evening, Suffolk police said.

The suspect burglarized Temple Beth El of Huntington on Park Avenue shortly before midnight Thursday and stole an undisclosed amount of money, according to detectives from the Second Squad.

The man fled the scene in a four-door sedan.