Cops: Huntington man tried to use fake Amazon refund to scam 89-year-old

By Nicholas Spangler nicholas.spangler@newsday.com @spanglernewsday
Suffolk County police arrested a Huntington man Friday and charged him with attempted grand larceny for what they said was his role in a scam involving a fake Amazon refund.

Police said in a release that Harwinder Pal, 26, intended to collect $19,650 from an 89-year-old Mississippi man who was convinced he needed to return money the Internet giant had inadvertently sent to his account.

A police spokesman said Pal was working with at least one other person who may have been an Indian national and who persuaded the victim to send the money in cash to 1201 Sunrise Highway in Copiague. Ostensibly that was the address for an Amazon location; in fact, it was a gasoline station with a Bolla Market convenience store where Pal worked as a cashier.

The spokesman said investigative reasons prevented him from disclosing how police learned the scam was operating and that the victim had sent the money. But, according to the release, officers intercepted it before it arrived. The department's Financial Crimes Unit determined Pal's involvement after an investigation, according to the release.

The Bolla Market was not involved in the scam, according to the release.

Police said Pal would be held overnight at the First Precinct and was scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Oct. 10.

Police asked anyone who believes they may have been victimized by the scam to contact the Financial Crimes Unit at 631-852-6821.

