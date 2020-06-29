TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Huntington Station man charged for 4 burglaries in the hamlet

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
A Huntington Station man faces multiple burglary charges for breaking into several businesses in the hamlet, Suffolk police said Monday.

James Reeves, 38, was taken into custody about 1:40 a.m. Sunday at the 2nd Precinct, police said.

Beginning in April and continuing through Wednesday, Reeves committed four burglaries in Huntington Station, police said.

The burglaries occurred on the following dates: April 19 at Checkers, 1680 New York Ave., June 21 and Saturday at Deli Pupuseria La Limena, 10 Depot Rd., and Wednesday at the Akra Haitian Deli, 137 Broadway.

Reeves is charged with four counts of third-degree burglary, officials said.

Police said Reeves was transported to Huntington Hospital for treatment of an unspecified medical condition after his arrest. He will be arraigned at a later date, police said.

It was unclear Monday afternoon if Reeves had an attorney.

