A motorist was charged with drunken driving after he crashed his car Tuesday morning into a gasoline pump in Huntington Station, triggering a fire, Suffolk County police said.

Fernando A. Velasquez, 24, of Huntington Station, was northbound on New York Avenue near West Hills Road at 2:38 a.m. when his vehicle left the road and hit a pump at a Citgo station at 1811 New York Ave., police said.

His 2014 BMW sedan also hit two parked, unoccupied vehicles in the gas station parking lot, police said.

The Huntington Manor Fire Department responded and put out the fire, police said.

Velasquez was awaiting arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Central Islip on charges of driving while intoxicated and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.