A 42-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Huntington Station early Sunday, according to Suffolk County police.

Jiron Santos-Porfiro of Huntington Station was on the east side of New York Avenue at East 14th Street when he was struck by a car heading north on New York Avenue at approximately 12:50 a.m., police said. The vehicle, described as a dark sedan, fled the scene without stopping.

Santos-Porfiro was transported by a Suffolk police helicopter to Stony Brook University for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.