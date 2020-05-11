TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Huntington Station man charged in Jericho gas station robbery

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
A Huntington Station man was arrested Monday and charged with robbery for holding up a Jericho gas station Sunday night, Nassau police said.

Barry Costa, 63, entered a Speedway gas station at 60 Jericho Turnpike about 7:30 p.m. Sunday, approached an employee and "placed his hand in his pocket as if he had a gun," police said in a statement. "He then went behind the counter and took lottery tickets, cigarettes and currency from the register.”

Costa then fled on foot, officials said. He was taken into custody about 1:30 p.m. Monday at a Jericho motel and charged with third-degree robbery, police said.

Police did not specify how much cash Costa is alleged to have stolen.

He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday at Nassau County Court in Mineola, police said.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

