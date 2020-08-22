TODAY'S PAPER
Man shot dead in Huntington Station, police say

Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer of the Suffolk police homicide squad spoke in Huntington Station on Saturday about a man who was shot and killed earlier that morning. Credit: James Carbone

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A man who was shot on Depot Road in Huntington Station early Saturday morning was pronounced dead at a local hospital, Suffolk police said.

His identity is known but will not be released until is family is notified, Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer told reporters.

The location, in the 300 block of Depot Road, is near a convenience store and the intersection of East 17th Street, but Beyrer released no details about what may have led to the shooting, which was reported to 911 at around 6:20 a.m.

“It’s very early in the investigation,” he said, asking anyone who could help investigators to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

The man was taken to Huntington Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Beyrer said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

