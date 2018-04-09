A Maltipoo puppy worth about $2,500 was stolen from a Huntington Station pet store Monday morning, Suffolk police said in asking for the public’s help to find the thief.

The dog, a dark-colored 3 month old, was taken by a man about 10:50 a.m. from Selmer’s Pet Land on East Jericho Turnpike, police said.

Surveillance video show him carrying the dog.

The suspect took off on foot going west on the turnpike, then north on Poplar Avenue, police said.

The suspect wore gray camouflage pants, a green hooded sweatshirt and a knit cap, police said. He had a moustache or a goatee and was in his mid to late 20s and about 5 feet 9 inches tall, police said.

Second Precinct detectives ask anyone with information to call them at 631-854-8252 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.