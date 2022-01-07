A part-time security guard for the Town of Huntington faces criminal charges for allegedly stealing $3,700 worth of tools from the town and selling them for profit, Suffolk County prosecutors said Friday night.

Robert Chura of Seldon was arrested and charged with burglary and grand larceny, both in the third-degree, and official misconduct, said Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney in a news release.

According to prosecutors, Chura, 29, while on duty, broke into a tool room he didn’t have access to and swiped three hedge trimmers, two chain saws and two leaf blowers, prosecutors said. It's not immediately known when Chura stole the tools.

Chura then sold the tools to Leonel Hernandez of Patchogue, who was also arrested, prosecutors said.

"Instead of safeguarding town property, Mr. Chura allegedly took advantage of his position to steal items from the town to financially benefit himself," Tierney said in a statement.

Chura, who was arrested on Thursday, according to court records, was released on his own recognizance by Suffolk County Judge James Saladino, and is due to return to court on Jan. 26. Chura’s attorney, Patrick McCarthy of Hauppauge, could not be immediately reached for comment Friday night.

Hernandez, 34, was arrested Tuesday for criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, according to court documents. It was not immediately known if Hernandez, who is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 24, is represented by an attorney.

"The arrest of Robert Chura is a reminder that no one is above the law," said Suffolk Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison in a statement. "While working as a security officer for the Town of Huntington, Chura took advantage of his position by burglarizing town property and stealing tools to make a profit at the taxpayer's expense.