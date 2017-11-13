ICE: 25 arrested in crackdown on Long Island

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced Monday the arrests of 25 people in a crackdown on Long Island.

Officials said 24 of them have prior convictions for operation of a motor vehicle while drunk or impaired by drugs.

At least one is an MS-13 gang member, officials said, adding that some of those arrested had returned to the United States illegally following prior deportations and removals.

The arrestees, who are all slated for removal to their home countries, are from Brazil, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico and the Ukraine, federal officials said.

The arrests were made in Amityville, Bay Shore, Calverton, Central Islip, Coram, Hampton Bays, Huntington, Medford, Moriches, Patchogue, Port Jefferson, Ronkonkoma, Riverhead, Sag Harbor, Shirley, West Babylon and Wheatley Heights, as part of a crackdown called Operation Secure Streets.

“This operation targeted those who were convicted of driving under the influence, some with children in the car, solidifying ICE’s commitment to remove public safety threats from our communities,” ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations New York field officer director Thomas R. Decker said in a statement.

None of the arrestees were named by ICE, though some of the arrests were described in a news release, among them:

A 41-year-old man from Guatemala, previously removed after having been convicted of DWI. Arrested in Patchogue on Nov. 4, pending removal proceedings.

A 40-year-old man from Brazil, previously removed after having been convicted of DWI. Arrested in Ronkonkoma on Nov. 5, pending removal to Brazil.

A 31-year-old man from Guatemala with prior convictions for DWAI and second-degree criminal trespass. Arrested in Riverhead on Nov. 6, pending removal proceedings.

A 35-year-old man from Honduras with a prior conviction for third-degree assault. Arrested in Hempstead on Nov. 7, pending removal to Honduras.

A 40-year-old Salvadoran man, identified as an MS-13 member, with a prior DWI conviction for DWI. Arrested in Shirley on Nov. 7, pending removal proceedings to El Salvador.