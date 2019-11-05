Federal authorities arrested 23 immigrants with sex crimes convictions in a six-day operation on Long Island and New York City, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said Monday.

Personnel with ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations, or ERO, made the arrests during the operation that ended Saturday, officials said.

Those arrested have past convictions for such crimes as sexual abuse and rape, and included several registered sex offenders, officials said.

“When we talk about the safety of our communities, it should not be politics, it should be common sense,” Thomas R. Decker, field office director for ERO New York said in a statement. “We arrested nearly two dozen convicted sex offenders this past week, including many who conducted heinous acts against children, and could have been turned over to ICE instead of released back into our neighborhoods.”

The immigrants arrested will be detained pending removal proceedings or criminal prosecution, officials said. They include nationals from Canada, Egypt, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Jamaica, Pakistan, Portugal, Philippines and Mexico, authorities said.

Federal officials said the immigrants arrested on Long Island were:

In Wheatley Heights, a 37-year-old registered sex offender from Honduras who had been removed from the country and had a sexual misconduct conviction. Authorities said he had nonconsensual sexual relations with a 15-year-old victim.

In Uniondale, a 52-year-old from Jamaica who had been convicted of receiving material Involving the sexual exploitation of a minor and sentenced to 120 months in prison.

In Manorville, a 43-year-old from Honduras convicted of rape of a victim incapable of consent and sentenced to 10 years of probation supervision.

In Port Washington, a 21-year-old from Guatemala who recently pleaded guilty to attempted forcible touching.

In Mineola, a 48-year-old from Portugal who had been convicted of acting in a manner to injure a child.

In Hicksville, a 46-year-old from Pakistan who was convicted of a criminal sexual act with a victim who was younger than 17.

In Roosevelt, a 28-year-old from the Philippines who had been convicted of endangering the welfare of a child.

In Huntington Station, a 34-year-old from El Salvador who was convicted of acting in manner to injure a child under 17 and sentenced to three years of probation supervision.

In Rocky Point, a 41-year-old from Canada convicted of acting in a manner to injure a child younger than 17 and sentenced to three years of probation supervision.

In Uniondale, a 53-year-old previously deported person from Honduras who had been convicted of sexual misconduct with a sentence of six years of probation supervision.

Five of the individuals arrested during this operation face federal criminal prosecutions for illegal entry and illegal re-entry after removal, federal officials said. Those not being federally prosecuted are being detained by ICE and will be processed administratively for removal from the United States. Individuals with outstanding orders of removal are subject to immediate deportation, officials said. The remaining individuals are in ICE custody awaiting a hearing before an immigration judge.