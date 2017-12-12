TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Man steals 10 pints of Häagen-Dazs, Nassau police say

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
A man walked into a 7-Eleven, put 10 pint containers of Häagen-Dazs ice cream in a black bag and flashed a box cutter at an employee who tried to stop him from walking out without paying, police said.

“The subject fled, on foot, westbound on North Broadway with the above proceeds. No injuries were reported,” Nassau County police said in a news release.

Police said the robbery occurred about 5:45 a.m. Tuesday at the 7-Eleven store at 1755 Dutch Broadway, which is in North Valley Stream.

The robber is a male, about 5-foot-10, about 225 pounds and in his late 30s to early 40s, police said.

He was wearing a gray hat, a blue and white shirt with long sleeves, a blue vest, gray jogging pants and black sneakers, police said.

Anyone with information on the robbery was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.

By William Murphy

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

