The person who damaged ice sculptures in Port Jefferson on Feb. 8 now is sought under the Crime Stoppers program that offers cash rewards of as much as $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest, Suffolk police said.

If located, the individual, seen in photographs clad in light-colored clothes and dark-colored sneakers, would be charged with criminal mischief, police said.

The blocks of ice were to be used for sculptures on Main Street in the village.

To send an anonymous tip, call 800-220-TIPS, or use an app from the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.