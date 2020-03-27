TODAY'S PAPER
48° Good Morning
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
48° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Cops offer reward in ice sculpture vandalism case in Port Jefferson

The damaged displays.

The damaged displays. Credit: SCPD

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

The person who damaged ice sculptures in Port Jefferson on Feb. 8 now is sought under the Crime Stoppers program that offers cash rewards of as much as $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest, Suffolk police said.

If located, the individual, seen in photographs clad in light-colored clothes and dark-colored sneakers, would be charged with criminal mischief, police said.

The blocks of ice were to be used for sculptures on Main Street in the village. 

To send an anonymous tip, call 800-220-TIPS, or use an app from the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Coronavirus: Your questions answered
New York City prosecutors began videoconferencing arraignments, or LI courts go virtual in age of coronavirus
A state worker reminds people to keep their Coronavirus on Long Island: See latest updates
Some cast members from Plainview-Old Bethpage John F. Not just Broadway: LI high school musicals go dark
Thomas Jones, a shuttle bus driver for the Seniors miss getting out to enjoy meals, each other's company
Dana Arnone, left, owner of Massapequa-based Reliance Home Home health aides face challenges giving care while avoiding COVID-19
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search