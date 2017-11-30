A married Glen Head couple stole the identity of the husband’s first wife and used it to have a baby, prosecutors said Thursday in announcing their arrests.

Mohammed Aziz, 61, was arraigned Thursday on first-degree identity theft and fourth-degree health care fraud charges, prosecutors said. Bail was set at $3,000 bond or cash and the defendant is due back in court on Jan. 17.

Anna Khaled, 42, was arraigned on Oct. 28 on second-degree forgery, first-degree identity theft, third-degree insurance fraud, and fourth-degree health care fraud charges. Bail for her was set at $4,000 bond or $2,000 cash.

In a news release Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said the victim “is Khaled’s first wife, and they are in the process of getting a divorce.” It added the victim reported the alleged crimes to the district attorney’s office in May.

“The victim visited a hospital and was shocked when a doctor asked about her recent childbirth experiences, when in fact she had not given birth,” Singas said in the release. “The allegations of identity theft in this case are particularly troubling because mixing medical records could have led to serious health consequences for the victim.”

Acting Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder added that falsified insurance claims “cost our communities an exorbitant amount of money every year.”

Singas said that in September 2014 the victim visited the emergency room at Winthrop Hospital in Mineola and during her examination the doctor asked her about the medication that she was taking. When she said she did not take that specific medication, the doctor told that her medical records stated that she suffered from a specific condition and was having her prescriptions filled at Glen Head Pharmacy in Glen Cove.

The doctor also said that, according to the chart’s medical history, she had recently given birth to a child at North Shore Long Island Jewish-Glen Cove Hospital, Singas said.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“That too, was untrue,” Singas said.

After the visit to Winthrop, the victim went to Glen Head Pharmacy and reviewed security footage of a woman picking up the medications under the victim’s name, Singas said.

Singas said the victim also went to Glen Cove Hospital, where she requested the medical records that were in her name and discovered that someone had used her identity and medical insurance to receive medical care and deliver a baby under her name.

After reviewing the records, she found that Aziz was listed as the person responsible for the medical bills and some of the forged records, prosecutors said.

Khaled was arrested by the Nassau police Third Precinct Detective Squad on Oct. 27 and, following further investigation by the district attorney’s office, Aziz was arrested on Nov. 29.

Each defendant faces 2 1⁄3 to 7 years in prison if convicted.