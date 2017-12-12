Suffolk police said they have arrested a Brooklyn couple they believe used a stolen credit card to take two skydiving trips earlier this year.

Abass Ibrahim, 21 of St. Marks Avenue and Maryam Burkes, 19, of Lincoln Avenue, turned themselves in to the Seventh Precinct Tuesday night, several days after a video they paid for with the credit card at Skydive Long Island in Shirley on June 20 was...