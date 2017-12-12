TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 33° Good Afternoon
Overcast 33° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Skydiving couple used stolen credit card, cops say

By Zachary R. Dowdy zachary.dowdy@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Suffolk police said they have arrested a Brooklyn couple they believe used a stolen credit card to take two skydiving trips earlier this year.

Abass Ibrahim, 21 of St. Marks Avenue and Maryam Burkes, 19, of Lincoln Avenue, turned themselves in to the Seventh Precinct Tuesday night, several days after a video they paid for with the credit card at Skydive Long Island in Shirley on June 20 was...

To Continue...

Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?

Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks

$0.99/Week Thereafter
By Zachary R. Dowdy zachary.dowdy@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand on Tuesday, Dec. 1600: Trump slam of Gillibrand has locker-room smell
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to Schumer: I gave cops fake sexual misconduct complaint
Peter Wezkiewicz, 34, of Franklin Square, was DNA leads cops to robbery arrest, police say
Akayed Ullah, 27, left, of Brooklyn, is suspected U.S. attorney: Terror suspect apparently 'hoped to die'
Oyster Bay Councilman Anthony Macagnone, seen in July, Town board tables vote on inspector general
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., answers a question about Trump insults Gillibrand after resignation call