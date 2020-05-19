An identity theft investigation led to the arrest Monday of an Elmont woman, who was charged with making about $30,000 in unauthorized bank withdrawals last month using a stolen debit card, police said.

Nassau County police said Florencia Exinvil, 28, was arrested during a traffic stop Monday after an extensive investigation into the thefts. She faces arraignment Tuesday in Mineola, and is charged with first-degree identity theft, nine counts of fourth-degree grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.

It was not clear if she was represented by an attorney.

Police said Exinvil used a debit card belonging to a 58-year-old Great Neck woman to make the unauthorized withdrawals, totaling about $30,000, from Chase Bank accounts on April 1 and April 2.

It was not immediately clear what evidence led investigators to Exinvil.