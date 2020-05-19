TODAY'S PAPER
Elmont woman used stolen debit card to withdraw $30G, Nassau police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
An identity theft investigation led to the arrest Monday of an Elmont woman, who was charged with making about $30,000 in unauthorized bank withdrawals last month using a stolen debit card, police said.

Nassau County police said Florencia Exinvil, 28, was arrested during a traffic stop Monday after an extensive investigation into the thefts. She faces arraignment Tuesday in Mineola, and is charged with first-degree identity theft, nine counts of fourth-degree grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.

It was not clear if she was represented by an attorney.

Police said Exinvil used a debit card belonging to a 58-year-old Great Neck woman to make the unauthorized withdrawals, totaling about $30,000, from Chase Bank accounts on April 1 and April 2.

It was not immediately clear what evidence led investigators to Exinvil.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

