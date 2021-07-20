TODAY'S PAPER
Brentwood man stole seniors' identities to take out loans, buy iPhones, Suffolk police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Three residents of a Bay Shore assisted living community had their identities stolen by a man who took out loans to buy iPhones in their names at Apple stores in "multiple states," Suffolk police said.

Darrel Sharpeson, 37, of Brentwood, was arrested Monday afternoon and charged with three counts of first-degree identity theft and six counts of second-degree identity theft, both felonies.

How he got the personal information from the three victims, who all lived at the Atria Bay Shore community, is still being probed, the police said. Police learned of the first case in October 2019, the police said.

Sharpeson's arraignment is set for Tuesday.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim of Sharpeson should call the Financial Crimes Unit at 631-852-6120 or the non-emergency police phone number, 631-852-COPS (2677).

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

