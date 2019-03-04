A man was shot Monday afternoon inside a busy Lake Ronkonkoma restaurant in a "targeted" shooting that occurred just feet from a child sitting in a high chair, Suffolk police said.

The shooting occurred at 1:24 p.m. inside the IHOP at 339 Portion Rd. after a man, sitting with a group of people, approached another group of patrons at a second table, Suffolk Police Chief of Department Stuart Cameron said at a news conference Monday.

Moments later, a person sitting at the second table fired multiple shots at the victim, who was hit once, Cameron said.

The suspect fled but was apprehended by a Sixth Precinct officer around the corner from the restaurant at Portion and Holbrook roads, police said.

"We believe this was a targeted shooting and we believe the suspects had an interaction before the shooting," said Cameron. "We do not believe this was a random act or that there is any reason for the public to be concerned other than the fact that it occurred in a crowded restaurant."

The victim was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital in a private vehicle and was in surgery Monday afternoon for a gunshot wound, Cameron said.

There were about 20 patrons in the restaurant, including a family with a child in a high chair sitting directly across from the shooter, police said. When the shooting occurred, patrons hid in different locations in the restaurant, Cameron said.

None of the other customers was injured but a bullet fragment hit the sweater of one female patron but did not penetrate her body, Cameron said.

"It's very clear that the potential for this could have been dire," he said. "It could have been much worse. The potential was definitely there for it to be much worse."

Roughly 50 Suffolk Police units responded to the scene, with the first officer arriving at the restaurant one minute and 10 seconds after the first report of an active shooter, Cameron said.

Jenisse Heredia, owner of Be.you.tiful hair salon down the road from the restaurant, said she was told by law enforcement that authorities were searching for another suspect.

"I was concerned," Heredia said. "I saw men with guns and dogs and helicopters overhead. I locked my doors. I was concerned they could get inside my store to hide."

Pat Lombardi, a secretary at GT Transmissions located next door to the restaurant, said police have cordoned off the scene and were not allowing customers to leave the business.

"I saw them bring some of the workers out," Lombardi said. "They seemed traumatized."

Ralph Barbieri, owner of Tenant Data Verification, located directly across from the IHOP, said a couple carrying a young child fled into his storefront after the shooting.

He expressed concern about the safety of the area. "Too much is happening in this neighborhood," he said.