An indictment will be unsealed Thursday morning in connection with the shooting that injured a man at the Lake Ronkonkoma IHOP last week, records show.

The arraignment will be in Suffolk County Supreme Court in Riverhead, Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini announced in a news release. Sini is expected to speak after the arraignment.

Prosecutors have previously said a Bloods gang member was charged with shooting and injuring another gang member inside the busy restaurant on March 4. Deontrae Green, 19, of Islandia, was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree criminal use of a firearm and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

Court records show Green is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday on charges including a new count of attempted murder.

The shooting stemmed from an "internal dispute" between Green and the victim, Tyriek Corbin, 20, of Amityville — rival members in the Bloods street gang, Suffolk police have said.

Green was arraigned March 5 in First District Court on charges that also included an unrelated November 2018 charge of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument related to a $1,967 forged check. He was held on $800,000 cash bail or $1.6 million bond.

"He is presumed innocent at this point, but there is a lot of investigation yet to do," Anthony Scheller, Green's Central Islip-based attorney, said at the time, adding he could seek a plea deal with prosecutors. "We have to review the surveillance and talk to the witnesses."

The frightening episode unfolded on an afternoon when there were about 20 patrons in the IHOP on Portion Road, including family with a child in a high chair sitting directly across from the shooter, police said.

Green, sitting at a table with a number of other people, got up and approached a group at a second table and shot Corbin in the torso with a stolen .40-caliber Glock handgun, police said.

None of the other customers was injured, but a bullet fragment hit the sweater of a female patron, Suffolk Police Chief of Department Stuart Cameron said.

At a news conference at court on March 5, District Attorney Timothy Sini said Green told police: "I pulled out my gun and shot. I always have my gun on me."

"I did it. I'm gonna take it. The gun is mine," Sini read from Green's statement. "I don't want anybody getting in trouble for me. I just shot at him. ... I don't know if I hit anybody. Just glad I didn't hit the baby."

Corbin fled, but was found at Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening, police said.

"It's very clear that the potential for this could have been dire," Cameron said. "It could have been much worse. The potential was definitely there for it to be much worse."

Less than two hours after the IHOP shooting and eight miles east, in Coram, three men were shot in two separate incidents by groups of armed assailants who fled, attacks police believe involve Bloods members or their associates.

On March 7, police said they were investigating whether gunshots fired on a Coram street the previous night were related to the other shootings. No injuries were reported.

With Robert Brodsky and Chau Lam