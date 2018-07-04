Two men were arrested Tuesday night for selling and possessing illegal fireworks in East Meadow, Nassau County police said.

James Pantina, 34, of Bellmore, and Christopher Sanchez, 34, of upstate Blauvelt, were arrested without incident shortly after 8:30 p.m., police said in a news release.

Officers said the men posted a flyer in East Meadow advertising the sale of fireworks and listing their contact information.

Both men are charged with unlawfully selling fireworks and unlawfully being in possession of fireworks. They are due in First District Court in Hempstead on Aug. 30.