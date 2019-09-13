A mother and father have pleaded guilty to bringing their minor children along for illegal firearms transactions, according to a news release Friday from the state attorney general's office.

The two, Tadarrell Jones and Shyrein Joseph, bought guns and ammunition in Pennsylvania to be resold in Nassau County and New York City, crimes for which they also both pleaded guilty, the office said.

“Let this serve as a loud and clear message: If you try to illegally traffic guns into New York, we will go after you,” Attorney General Letitia James said in a news release.

In January, James' office announced the arrests as part of what she called "Operation Punch-Out."

New York State has stricter gun laws than Pennsylvania.

The contraband included “assault weapons, semi-automatic pistols, high-capacity magazines, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.” The office did not offer more specifics about which types of ammunition and guns were involved.

In Nassau County on Thursday, Jones was sentenced to 7½ years in prison, plus five years of post-release supervision, before Judge Bob McDonald, James' office said. He had pleaded guilty Aug. 2 to buying the guns and ammunition in 2016 out of state and bringing the items to New York, at least several of which he sold to an undercover agent, James' office said. The 28 counts to which he pleaded guilty included various degrees of criminal sale of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon.

Joseph pleaded guilty July 2 and will be sentenced at a later date, James’ office said. Joseph admitted traveling with Jones for the transactions in addition to selling a revolver to an undercover agent, James' office said.

Both pleaded guilty to the crime of child endangerment, James’ office said.

Joseph’s case is back in court Oct. 2, according to state online court records.

An attorney for Jones could not be identified, and the attorney listed for Joseph in court records, S. Kunken, did not immediately respond to a message left with his answering service.