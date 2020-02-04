Wayne Hipp didn’t know Thomas Valva, but the 60-year-old sat in the back pew of a church on Center Moriches’ Main Street at a vigil Jan. 28, sobbing as Pastor Sharon Pizzo called the 8-year-old boy a sacrificial lamb whose death saved the lives of his siblings.

Ray Castillo, road captain for Knights on Bikes of the Deer Park-based Knights of Columbus Council #4428, hadn’t heard of the third-grader either until recently. But he was among the hundreds of people who packed Mangano Funeral Home in Deer Park last Wednesday to pay their last respects to a boy whose story touched their hearts.

And three local women — Florence Dixon, Sherry Kretsch, and Rosanne Yackel — may have just seen Thomas in passing among the children in Center Moriches, a South Shore community of 8,400, before they launched a vigil and a blue-ribbon-wearing campaign to let it be known the community had lost a child in what law enforcement said was horrific child abuse.

At three vigils for Thomas, as well as a wake and a funeral, word of the boy's death spread on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and across living rooms an ocean away. Strangers have turned out by the hundreds at events honoring Thomas, as news of his death — allegedly caused by his father, who left him overnight in the family's unheated garage in subfreezing temperatures — fills them with deep sadness and profound anger.

The East Moriches Elementary School student's death appears to have tapped a wellspring of sympathy while generating a spirited community activism to prevent other children from suffering the same fate.

“It’s pure evil, pure evil,” Dixon, who lives in the same development where Thomas lived with his father and two brothers, as well as his father’s fiancee and her three daughters, said, speaking of the crime prosecutors said Michael Valva, 40, and Angela Pollina, 42, committed. “It goes straight to your heart. There’s been nights that I haven’t been able to sleep.”

A simple four-panel collage created by Yackel consisting of Thomas' picture and a collection of images of blue ribbons has been shared more than 17,000 times on Facebook, Dixon said, adding the senders post from as far away as Costa Rica, Paraguay and Brazil, as well as U.S. states including Illinois, Pennsylvania, Florida and South Carolina. Instagrammers shared it thousands of times more.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Valva and Pollina have been indicted on charges of second-degree murder and endangering the welfare of a child, and are being held without bail. Through their attorney, they have pleaded not guilty and also have denied allegations by Suffolk County's Department of Social Services that claimed the two abused the six children in their custody.

A candlelight vigil organized by Dixon at Kaler’s Pond in Center Moriches on Jan. 26 drew hundreds of people, including Justyna Zubko-Valva, Thomas’ mother.

Along Main Street in Center Moriches, trees and lampposts are adorned with blue ribbons. Storefronts and homes glow under a warm blue light. Dairy Queen ice cream cones are topped with royal blue sprinkles. Mailboxes, school buses and lapels in Center Moriches and beyond sport blue ribbons.

Yackel and Kretsch’s ribbon-making plan is designed to generate $1,000 for each of the children who were in the custody of Valva and Pollina.

“It’s a horrible tragedy and it should never have happened,” Yackel said, adding a quotation she heard at Thomas’ funeral Thursday, “He was a little boy, but he has turned into a giant.”

Yackel explained she chose royal blue as the color for the ribbon campaign without knowing the same symbol is used in the national awareness campaign for child abuse and for autism. Thomas was autistic, according to his mother and officials.

Pizzo said the people coming to the events have been searching for a way to heal themselves of the pain of a child whom they wish they could have helped before it was too late.

“I believe people flocked to a pond that night in the cold weather just to hold onto one another for healing and for their grief,” she said after holding a vigil that Hipp attended at Center Moriches United Methodist Church. “There is so much unrest I don’t think people know what to do with their feelings."

Pizzon said the cruelty involved in the case has motivated people to do or say something.

“I think the atrocity of it, the fact that this is such a quiet community and it happened in our backyard,” she said, speculating on why Thomas’ story has galvanized so many.

“I don’t know this family. I’m just touched by the story,” said Errol Andrews of Freeport, who attended the wake at Mangano Funeral Home. “Who wouldn’t be? He’s an 8-year-old boy, he’s almost a baby.

"I have a 17-year-old daughter. I find this to be the kind of thing that makes you wonder: What is wrong with human beings?"

Children are the focus of Yackel and Kretsch's work.

“Kids are asking why’s everybody wearing blue, a lot of children are asking why he died and parents are actually having real conversations with them about child abuse and opening the conversation,” Yackel said. “It’s a conversation that’s so heavy on people’s hearts."

Hipp, a native of Center Moriches who returned six months ago and participated in the vigil at Pizzo’s church, was visibly moved by the ceremony featuring singing and prayer in the sanctuary.

“It’s just hard not to be angry,” Hipp said.