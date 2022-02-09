A state prison guard impersonating a Suffolk County police officer pulled over a woman in Ronkonkoma, got her phone number, then solicited a nude photograph, according to a police news release announcing his arrest.

The guard, 37-year-old David Olivari of Coram, also allegedly committed a similar crime against a woman in Nesconset, the release from Suffolk County police said.

The first incident was on Jan. 22 around 3 a.m. when, a woman later reported, a man driving a small vehicle with a flashing light stopped her vehicle on the Long Island Expressway service road, police said.

"The man, acting as a police officer, took the victim’s cell phone and acquired her personal cell phone number before returning the phone to the victim. Shortly thereafter, the man contacted the victim and requested that she send him nude photographs of herself," the release said.

The next night, at 11:35 p.m., Olivari committed a similar act against a second woman near Shenandoah Boulevard in Nesconset, the release said.

Olivari was arrested Tuesday night as he tried to meet up with one of the women on Veterans Memorial Highway in Commack, police said. A dashboard-mounted flashing light was found in the car he was driving, a Toyota Prius, police said.

Olivari is charged with criminal impersonation, grand larceny, unlawful imprisonment, and unauthorized use of a computer.

"The computer use charge is based on taking the cell phone from which he extracted data," the county police press office said by email.

Asked whether Tuesday's meetup was a police setup, the press office declined to say.

Olivari couldn't be reached for comment, nor could an attorney for him be located. A representative of the state prison agency, the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, couldn't be reached for comment.