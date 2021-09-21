TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Boy, 13, saw man expose himself near Camp Avenue Elementary School, Nassau police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

Detectives are investigating an incident reported Monday by the parents of a teenaged boy who said he witnessed a man "exposing and inappropriately touching himself" in the vicinity of an elementary school in Merrick.

Nassau County police said the incident occurred near Camp Avenue Elementary School around 2:50 p.m.

The 13-year-old boy told police he was northbound on Merrick Avenue near the school when he saw the man, in a white SUV parked on the west shoulder, exposing himself and conducting the lewd activity. Police said the teen described the man as bald, clean-shaven and wearing sunglasses and a white button-down shirt.

First Squad detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest Long Island News

Christopher Ellis leaves the Nassau County Courthouse on
Nassau DA will retry man whose murder conviction was thrown out
New York City resident Ben Shapiro shopping at
Sneaker shortage, other supply-chain issues slow back-to-school sales
The remnants of Ida flood Port Jefferson early
LI SNAP recipients whose food was spoiled by Ida floods eligible for hot, prepared goods
Gabrielle Petito and Brian Laundrie in a photo
Police resuming search for Brian Laundrie, 'person of interest' in fiancée's disappearance
Huntington Town Hall is shown in this photo
Proposed Huntington budget calls for 2.45% spending hike
Stony Brook University's School of Health Technology and
Stony Brook unveils new speech program, facility on Southampton campus
Didn’t find what you were looking for?