Detectives are investigating an incident reported Monday by the parents of a teenaged boy who said he witnessed a man "exposing and inappropriately touching himself" in the vicinity of an elementary school in Merrick.

Nassau County police said the incident occurred near Camp Avenue Elementary School around 2:50 p.m.

The 13-year-old boy told police he was northbound on Merrick Avenue near the school when he saw the man, in a white SUV parked on the west shoulder, exposing himself and conducting the lewd activity. Police said the teen described the man as bald, clean-shaven and wearing sunglasses and a white button-down shirt.

First Squad detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.