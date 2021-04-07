Police have released a surveillance photo of the van used by a man who they said exposed himself to three teenaged girls last month near Calhoun High School in Merrick.

Nassau County police said the man was alongside the white Chevrolet Express cargo van, with his pants down around his ankles, when he exposed himself to the three girls, all age 16, around 11:05 a.m. on March 25. The incident occurred as the girls walked along Webster Street near Pettit Avenue, police said.

The frightened girls fled and reported the incident to administrators upon arriving at school, police said. School officials then contacted police.

Police this week released the surveillance photo of the van, which has black bumpers and is distinctive because of its aftermarket custom wheel rims and side porthole-style round window.

Cargo vans generally do not have side panel windows.

Police said First Squad detectives are continuing to investigate the incident and are concerned there might have been similar incidents that went unreported. Anyone with information on this incident or a similar incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All calls will remain confidential.