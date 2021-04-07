TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Nassau police looking for van after man exposes himself to teen girls in Merrick

Surveillance image of a van that Nassau County

Surveillance image of a van that Nassau County police are looking for in connection with an indecent exposure incident that occurred last month in Merrick. Credit: NCPD

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

Police have released a surveillance photo of the van used by a man who they said exposed himself to three teenaged girls last month near Calhoun High School in Merrick.

Nassau County police said the man was alongside the white Chevrolet Express cargo van, with his pants down around his ankles, when he exposed himself to the three girls, all age 16, around 11:05 a.m. on March 25. The incident occurred as the girls walked along Webster Street near Pettit Avenue, police said.

The frightened girls fled and reported the incident to administrators upon arriving at school, police said. School officials then contacted police.

Police this week released the surveillance photo of the van, which has black bumpers and is distinctive because of its aftermarket custom wheel rims and side porthole-style round window.

Cargo vans generally do not have side panel windows.

Police said First Squad detectives are continuing to investigate the incident and are concerned there might have been similar incidents that went unreported. Anyone with information on this incident or a similar incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All calls will remain confidential.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest Long Island News

Members of the New York State Senate debate NY lawmakers begin passing $212B state budget
On the long road back from COVID-19, experts say driving on LI will be tough
Weronika Jachimowicz is the Salutatorian of Mattituck High Mattituck salutatorian's yearbook photo goes viral
Wyandanch School District lost its bid to have Judge rejects request to overturn developer's tax break
Newfield High School senior Maggie Lasher became eligible 16-year-old says getting vaccine will put people at 'ease'
NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea announced the department's new NYPD kicks off recruiting campaign
Didn’t find what you were looking for?