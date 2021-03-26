TODAY'S PAPER
Man exposed himself to three teen girls in Merrick, Nassau police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Police are searching for a man who they said exposed himself to three teenaged girls Thursday morning near Calhoun High School in Merrick.

The incident happened on Webster Street near Pettit Avenue at about 11:05 a.m., Nassau County police said.

Police said the three girls, all age 16, were walking on Webster Street toward the high school when they saw the man by a white Chevy Express van exposing himself. The frightened girls fled and reported the incident to administrators upon arriving at school, police said.

School officials then contacted the cops.

Police said First Squad detectives are investigating the incident and are concerned there might have been similar incidents that went unreported. Anyone with information on this incident or a similar incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All calls will remain confidential.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

