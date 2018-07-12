A Manhasset man who thought he was chatting online with an 11-year-old girl exposed himself to her and later found out it was an undercover agent on the other end, Nassau County police said.

Ashok Vora, 70, of Hillcrest Avenue, was arrested Tuesday and charged as part of a child exploitation operation by the Nassau police special victims squad and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations, authorities said early Thursday. He was arraigned Wednesday on a misdemeanor charge of attempted disseminating indecent material to a minor and released on $5,000 cash bail.

He is a professor at Baruch College in Manhattan, the school confirmed Thursday. Baruch did not provide further details.

Vora, who went by the online name of KevinNY, had contacted an undercover Homeland Security Investigations agent posing as the girl and directed her to a chat site, police said. He then "exposed himself via web camera and engaged in sexual conversation," police said.

The alleged incident occurred Feb. 12, court papers show.

Other details in the case were not immediately available Thursday morning.

Detectives ask anyone who has been contacted online by Vora or the KevinNY username to call the special victims unit at 516-573-4022.

With William Murphy