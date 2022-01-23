A Manorville man who allegedly sent vulgar sexual text messages to a 16-year-old girl last week was arrested, Nassau County police said.

Andrew Quattrone, 38, who already faced criminal charges in Suffolk County for allegedly soliciting sex from a 15-year-old girl in Babylon last spring, appeared for arraignment in First District Court in Hempstead on Sunday. He was issued an order of protection to stay away from the teen and referred to the Pretrial Services Agency for further release conditions. Quattrone was ordered to return to court on Feb. 10.

According to Nassau police detectives, the victim received vulgar text messages that were sexual in nature from an unknown phone number, as well as an inappropriate picture. The victim asked the sender to stop, but the text messages continued.

Following an investigation, Quattrone was arrested without incident. Quattrone is charged with first-degree disseminating indecent material to a minor and endangering the welfare of a minor. It was not clear Sunday if he was represented by an attorney.

Quattrone was charged by Suffolk County prosecutors in May with third-degree criminal solicitation and endangering the welfare of a child, Suffolk police said. According to officials, Quattrone approached a 15-year-old girl on May 13 in a Babylon parking lot and handed her a cellphone with a sexually explicit message for her and asked her to perform a sex act. Quattrone fled the lot in a gray 2006 Acura when a friend of the victim approached.

Quattrone is scheduled to appear in Suffolk criminal court on those charges on Tuesday. He is represented in that case by Suffolk County Legal Aid, which could not be reached for comment.

Quattrone has been charged in the past with similar offenses, including a 2014 arrest for allegedly going to a Levittown school to lure two 14-year-old girls into making an adult video. Quattrone pleaded guilty to criminal solicitation and was sentenced to 1½ to 3 years in prison, but that deal was revoked after Quattrone sent a sexual text to a nurse while he was on house arrest. He was then sentenced to 2 to 4 years in prison.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Quattrone previously pleaded guilty to reduced charges and went to prison after a 2009 arrest for trying to solicit sex acts from three girls while out on bail in a gun case.